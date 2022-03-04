Sue Jean Page Barker, age 79, of Schochoh, Ky., passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at her home.
Sue was born in Allensville, Ky. on Aug. 21, 1942, to the late Frank Page and Ora Bell Pulley Page. She was a member of the Schochoh Church of Christ and worked for Barker Farms where she was the backbone of the operation until she started caring for all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was beloved as “Nanny Sue” by many.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald “Ronnie” Scott Barker; sister, Evelyn Page Driver, and great-grandchildren, Carlee Faith Pulley and McKenzie Paige Pulley.
Sue is survived by one son, Page Barker and wife Tracey of Schochoh, Ky.; three brothers, James Elmer Page and wife Carolyn of Allensville, Ky., Victor Lee Page and wife Henrietta of Allensville, Ky., and Frank Page and wife Jane of Bowling Green, Ky.; two sisters, Mamie Page Mulligan and husband Scott of Clarksville, Tenn. and Shirley Page Willis and husband Mark of Allensville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Laura Sue Barker, Elizabeth Paige Yates, and Carlton Lee Barker, and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Sue Jean Page Barker will be conducted Friday, March 4 at 11 a.m. at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, Ky. with Harris Dockins officiating. There will be no visitation before the service. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
