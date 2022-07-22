Addie Pearl Chambers Hunt, 83, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 22 at 12:30 p.m. at Gamble Funeral Home with Rev. R.A. Smith, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. There will be no visitation. Masks are recommended.
