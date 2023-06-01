Deloris Ann Hunt, 73, of Bowling Green, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care in Scottsville, Ky. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Hunt and father James Edwards.
Deloris was retired administrative assistant from AFNI and a member of First Christian Church in Russellville, Ky. Also she worked at First Federal Savings & Loan and later Trans Financial Bank in Russellville, Ky. for over 15 years.
Survivors are her son, Chad Hunt (Catherine); her mother, Sue (Bilyeu) Cook; one uncle, Lloyd Bilyeu, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services were held on Friday, May 26 at 1 p.m. at Broadway United Methodist Church. Visitation began Thursday, May 25 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, May 26 from 11 a.m. until time of services at Broadway United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.