Frederick Glenn Stone, 64, of Russellville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
He was an Owensboro native born March 28, 1958, to the late Albert Stone and Onnora Quinn Stone. He was a maintenance supervisor for Fluor Daniels after 40 years of service, mainly at Logan Aluminum. He was a guy who would give you the shirt off his back or be there to help anyone who needed it. He loved to cook barbeque and raise a garden, so he could brag about getting the first red tomato. He loved all of his grandchildren and enjoyed spending quality time with them.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara, Bernice and Marilyn, and several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by 2 sons, Jason Stone and Niki of Franklin, and Eric Stone and Jennifer of Russellville; six grandchildren, Lillee, Lola, Liam, Kathryn, Kallie and Kacie; six brothers, Carl, David, Darrell, Marvin, Larry and Terry; five sisters, Geraldine, Carol, Veronica, Dianne and Cathy, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Frederick Glenn Stone received friends on Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022, at Summers and Son Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
