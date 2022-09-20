Danny Glenn Basham, age 69, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
Danny was born in Jefferson County, Ky. on Dec. 28, 1952, to the late Clifford C. Basham and Carmen Maureen (Porter) Basham. He attended Walnut Grove Baptist Church, was the owner and manager of Cost Management, along with his wife. He is preceded in death by his sister, Diane Keeling.
Danny is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy Basham; two daughters, Brooke Neeld (Jimmy) of Russellville, Ky. and Whitney Basham of Auburn, Ky.; a brother, Don Basham (Jane) of Olmstead, Ky., and five grandchildren, Keaton Allen, Brylee Blackford, Bentlee Blackford, Lachlan Neeld, and Willow Neeld.
Funeral services for Danny Basham were conducted Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Kenny Hardin officiating. Burial followed in the Elk Lick Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation began Saturday, Sept. 17 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 3 p.m.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Neeld, Chad Blackford, Michael Chapman, Dayton Blackford, Todd Adler, and Mark Cooke.
