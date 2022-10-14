Landrey Paige Basham, 14, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with multiple sulfatase deficiency.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Reverend Billy Stafford officiating. Burial will follow at the Stokes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-8 p.m.
