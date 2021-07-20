Ray Griffin, 74, of Sharon Grove, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 19 at 1 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Heltsley officiating. Burial followed in the Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, July 19 from 10 a.m. until service time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.