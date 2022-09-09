Jobie Watson, 97, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Creekwood Nursing and Rehab in Russellville, Ky.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Ken Mikulcik officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Adairville. Ky. Visitation will be held at Summers and Son Funeral Home Friday, Sept. 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a Rosary to be held at 7:15 p.m. There will be no public visitation on Saturday before the Funeral Mass.
