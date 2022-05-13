Roy Taylor, age 88, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky. He was a Logan County native born on Jan. 15, 1934, to the late William Henry Taylor and Viola Mae Brown Taylor. He was the former owner of Russellville Paint and Flooring. He was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church where he was a Deacon for over 50 years, a former Sunday School teacher, and sang in the choir. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma McReynolds, and brothers, Carl Taylor and Bill Taylor.
Roy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Sue Taylor; two daughters, Teresa Dorris and husband Bob of White House, Tenn., and Shannon Batchelor and husband Keith of Russellville, Ky.; three sisters, Jenny Gilliam of Russellville, Ky., Sue Johnson of Clarksville, Tenn., and Barbara Houchens and husband Loyd of Russellville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Sara Rose, Olivia Batchelor, and Jaclyn Batchelor, and two great-grandchildren, Lorelai Rose and Jane Taylor Rose.
Funeral services for Roy Taylor will be conducted Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Calvin Naylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Saturday, May 14 from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from 8 a.m. until the service time of 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Robin Rutherford, Donnie Bond, Dwight Grise, Grant Hildabrand, Barry Wright, Todd Haley, and Jeff Manley Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Hildabrand, Joe Hildabrand, Billy Joe Foster, J.D. Kelley, and Bob Clary.
Memorial donations may be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Attn: Heather Cross, 145 Parkside Way, Russellville, KY 42276.
