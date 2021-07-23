Kathy Darlene Lawson, 63, of Russellville, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at her home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 24 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Kirby Funeral Services, Russellville. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, July 24 from 2 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m.
