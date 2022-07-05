Debbie Lynn Shoemake, 67, of Russellville, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowing Green.
Graveside services were held Sunday, July 3 at 2 p.m. at the Stevenson Chapel UMC Cemetery with Brian White officiating. There will be no visitation before the graveside. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
