James William Stewart, III (Jimmy), passed from this life to the eternal home his Savior has prepared for him on Aug. 18, 2022, at Christian Health Care Center, Hopkinsville, Ky. after a long illness. Jimmy was a native of Russellville, Logan County, Ky. but moved with his parents to Hopkinsville, Ky. in the late 1960s. For many years, he worked with Carl Morgan supplying Keebler crackers and cookies to regional grocery stores. He considered the First Presbyterian Church of Russellville, Ky. to be his home church although he attended a Nazarene church in Hopkinsville. Ky.
He was born in Bowling Green, Ky. on May 16, 1945, the first son of J. Will Stewart and Marian Mitchell Stewart who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by paternal grandparents, James William Stewart, Sr. and Fanny McReynolds Stewart, and maternal grandparents, Lola Day Guion and Nathan Edward Mitchell as well as step-grandfather, John H. Guion, Sr.
Jimmy’s greatest desire was to become a radio disc jockey. After graduation from Russellville High School in 1963, he attended Radio Broadcasting School in Nashville, Tenn. Although he was unable to complete the training due to health issues, he pursued his passion by learning to make cassette recordings that he mailed to friends and family. These recordings were often Christian and gospel music from the local radio station along with his personal commentary. He greatly enjoyed sharing his passion with others.
He dearly loved his family, friends, and classmates. Jimmy wrote thousands of letters over his lifetime keeping in touch with those he loved. When he had no news to share, he often sent prayers, hymns, scriptures as well as some of the corniest jokes ever. He also obtained over one hundred Kentucky Colonel certificates for those he held in high esteem through his relationship with Rep. James Bruce and cousin, Rep. Alice Forgy Kerr.
Jimmy is survived by his sister, Susan Stewart Hicks (Joe) of Castalian Springs, Tenn.,; brother, Mendel Stewart (Kristin), of San Diego, Calif.; nephew, Bruce Hicks; nieces, Jenny Hicks Valle (Danny) of Memphis, Tenn., Lauren Hicks Siano, Mt. Juliet, Tenn., and Kylie Stewart and Tori Stewart of San Diego, Calif.; two great nephews, and three great nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. noon and continue until the service begins. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kelly Russell Scholarship Fund, PO Box 118, First Southern National Bank, Russellville, KY 42276, or Agape Service Foundation, Inc., PO Box 412, Russellville, Ky 42276
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Elizabeth Toms and the wonderful staff at Christian Care Communities for their loving care of Jimmy.
