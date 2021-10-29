Debbie Scott Allen, age 64, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.
Debbie was a Logan County native born May 14, 1957, to the late Harold Glenn Scott and Dora Bell Latham Scott. She was a homemaker and attended The Lighthouse of Truth Pentecostal Church in Franklin, Ky.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Darrell Allen; three daughters, Amy Scott and husband Jimmy of Russellville, Ky., Amber Stratton and husband Daniel of Russellville, Ky., and Scotti Barbe and husband Justin of Russellville, Ky.; two brothers, Johnny Scott and wife Sheila of Adairville, Ky. and Jeff Scott and wife Donna of Lewisburg, Ky.; four sisters, Judy Ramsey and husband David of Franklin, Kk., Dorothy Ramsey and husband Bro. Glenn of Franklin, Ky., Nancy Ramsey of Adairville, Ky., and Kelley Scott of Russellville, Ky., and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services for Debbie Scott Allen will be conducted Friday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Glenn Ramsey and Bro. Paul Allen officiated. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Scott, Daniel Stratton, Justin Barbe, Hunter Scott, John Stratton, and Johnny Scott. The honorary pallbearer is Jeff Scott.
Memorial donations may be made to The Lighthouse of Truth Pentecostal Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.