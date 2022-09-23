Ray Charles Reeves was born to Bobby and Jennie Reeves on Jan. 7, 1967, in Logan County, Ky.
Ray passed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. after aggressively battling Leukemia for the past three years.
His surviving family are his daughters, Amber Reeves and Ashley Huff; his sisters, Mitzie Poor, Emily Reeves, and Lisa Anderson, and his brother, Jeff Carpenter.
No services will be held at this time. Cremation was directed by Scrivens Johnson Mortuary Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.