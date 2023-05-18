Linda Jean Abney, 67 of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Darian Ray officiating. Burial will be held in Duncan Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Friday, May 12 after 5 p.m. and on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. until time of service.
