Wayne Bartlett Addison, 94, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Life Care Center of Hickory Woods in Antioch, Tenn.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Elkton Ward with Bishop Jeff Cumbee officiating. Burial will follow in the Stokes Chapel Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will begin at the church Monday, Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. until service time. Latham Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of the arrangements.
