Bobby L. Thomas, age 86, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Thomas was a Logan County native born June 29, 1934, to the late Logan F. Thomas and Eddie Marie Clark Thomas. He was a truck driver for Emerson Electric for 31 years, a member of Russellville United Pentecostal Church, and an
avid golfer.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Pat Thomas; step-daughter, Angela Holley and husband Kevin of Springfield, Tenn.; step-grandson, Bryan McHargue of Danville, Ky., and brothers-in-law, Bill Riggs and wife Judy of Russellville, Ky., Bob Riggs of Lewisburg, Ky., and John Wheelock of Auburn, Ky.
Graveside services for Bobby L. Thomas were conducted Monday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery with Bro. Scott Marshall and Bro. Craig Jackson officiating. There will be no visitation before the graveside service.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Tupelo Children’s Mansion PO Box 167 Tupelo, MS 38802.
