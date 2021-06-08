Thomas Wayne Yates, Sr., age 66, of Auburn, Ky. (Bucksville), passed away at his home on June 2, 2021.
Wayne was born on Dec. 13, 1954, in Logan County, Ky. to the late James and Lillie Mae Yates (Trent).
Wayne loved to hunt, fish, watch wrestling, and joke around with anyone he met. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather.
Wayne is proceeded in death by his son, Michael Wade Yates, and several brothers and sisters.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janie Yates of Auburn (Bucksville); son, Thomas Wayne Yates, Jr. and wife Danielle of Auburn, Ky. (Bucksville); daughters, Angelia Yates (Sissy) of Auburn, Ky. (Bucksville), Tonya Yates (Chad) of Auburn, Ky. (Bucksville), and his youngest daughter, Penny Yates of Auburn, Ky. (Bucksville); sister, Shirley White (Jeff) of Franklin, Ky.; grandchildren, Michael, Kelsey, Allie, Alexis, Arreus, and Destiny, and great-grandchildren, Journey, Jentry, Jade, Charley, and Cherokee.
Funeral services for Thomas Wayne Yates, Sr. were conducted Monday, June 7 at 1 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel. Burial followed in the Bucksville Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Sunday, June 6 from 5-8 p.m. and Monday, June 7 from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Funeral Home.
