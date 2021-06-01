Margie Marie Clinard Darden, 64, of Guthrie, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 26 at 1 p.m. at the Tiny Town Baptist Church in Guthrie with Bro. Buck Tidwell officiating. Burial followed at the Highland Cemetery in Guthrie. Visitation began Tuesday, May 25 from 5-7 p.m. at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home in Guthrie.
