Betty Jewel Long, 90, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville, Ky.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro Steve Rutherford and Bro. Joe Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at the Penrod Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will he held at the funeral home on Friday, April 21 from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.