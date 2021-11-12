Juanita Cropper Cox, age 87, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Woodburn, Ky. on April 27, 1934, to the late David R. Cropper and Mettie Lee Sanders Cropper. She was a homemaker and member of Dripping Spring Baptist Church for 66 years. She was very active in the WMU Association and taught various classes in her church including children’s ministries.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Cox.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Cox and wife Sue Ann of Franklin, Tenn. and Keith Cox and wife Sharon of Russellville, Ky.; one daughter, Cheryl Cox Goley of Russellville, Ky.; four grandchildren, Jeremy Cox and wife Jennifer, Bryon Cox, Brittany Coleman and husband, Chris, and Ryan Cox, and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Juanita Cropper Cox will be conducted Friday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at Dripping Spring Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Noffsinger and Bro. Mike Stacey officiating. Burial will follow in the Dripping Spring Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church Friday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers are Chris Cropper, Alan Cropper, Johnny Cropper, Tommy Adams, Greg Wilson, and John Vick.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dripping Spring Baptist Church for the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering, 4145 Watermelon Road, Olmstead, KY 42265.
