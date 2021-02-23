Philip Dale Bilyeu, age 78, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Bilyeu was born July 4, 1942, in Russellville, Ky. the son of the late Clayton and Cornelia Mae Harris Bilyeu. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bilyeu was preceded in death by his wife, Vicky Bilyeu; a son, Timmy Bilyeu, and a brother, Kenneth Bilyeu.
He is survived by three sons, Clay Bilyeu (Debbie) of Russellville, Ky., Philip Ray Bilyeu of Clarksville, Tenn., and Don Coffey; a daughter, Candida Knight of Russellville, Ky.; a brother, Joe Dan Bilyeu (Cristy) of Russellville, Ky.; a sister, Glenda Reynolds of Ashland City, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
The family chose cremation. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of the arrangements.
