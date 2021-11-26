Emma K. Ward (nee Greer), age 99, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Emma was a native of Logan County, Ky. She was the beloved wife of the late Brown L. Ward
Emma was a devoted mother of Melody DiSylvestro (Michael), Allison Bowman (Michael), and Gary Ward (Martha); a loving grandmother of Brittany Sturgill (Justin), Ashley Adair (Andy), Evan (Shannon), Christopher, Matthew, and Seth Bowman, April Laun (David), and Jeremy Ward. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren. She was the beloved daughter of the late Fanny (nee Schumate) and Luther Greer.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 8580 Cheviot Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45251. Burial will follow Saturday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Russellville, Kt. Visitation will be held at the church Friday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Young Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
