Angel Lee ‘Jones’ Biggs, 31, of Russellville, passed away June 3, 2022, at her home.
Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date under the direction of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville.
Updated: June 7, 2022 @ 11:59 pm
