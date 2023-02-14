Mazelle Collins, age 94, of Russellville, Ky. passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at her son’s home.
She was a Logan County native born July 20, 1928, to the late Everett Costellow and Francis Clark Costellow. She was a homemaker and member of the Russellville United Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Collins.
She is survived by one son, Eddie Collins and wife Sheila of Russellville, Ky.; three daughters, Pam Dockins and husband Ricky of Auburn, Ky., Deborah Richardson and husband David of Russellville, Ky., and Dawn Bradley and husband Dean of Auburn, Ky.; one brother, Wayburn Costellow of Greenville, Ky.; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mazelle Collins were conducted on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Russellville United Pentecostal Church with Pastor Scott Marshall and Pastor Nathan Whiting officiating. Burial followed in the Lewisburg Cemetery. Visitation began at the Russellville United Pentecostal Church on Friday, Feb. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. until the service hour of 11 a.m. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers are Chad Collins, Michael Bradley, Christopher Bradley, Casey Sears, Gary Sears, Weston Plumlee, and Lawton Plumlee.
Memorial donations may be made to Hosparus Health of Barren River.
