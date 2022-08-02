Forest Mason, 64, of Russellville, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Logan Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 29 at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Frank Stratton, Pastor Reggie Wiggins, and Pastor Perry Dillard officiating. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Friday, July 29 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
