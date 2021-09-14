Patrick John Jeske, Ph. D., 71, of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green.
Cremation was chosen with a memorial service held Sunday, Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. at Stuarts Chapel United Methodist Church. Visitation began at the church Sunday, Sept. 5 from 1 p.m. until service time. Price Funeral Home ios in charge of arrangements.
