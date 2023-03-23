Betty Jean Finch Benton, 76, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Bowling Green Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 25 at 12 p.m. at Russellville High School with Mikie Benton officiating. Burial will follow in the Maplelawn Cemetery, Adairville, Ky. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the school.
