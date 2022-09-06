Russell Wayne Jones, age 79, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1943, in Delta, Ohio to the late James Douglas Jones and Ina Marie Saxon Jones.
Russell was a distributor for Ashland Petroleum Company for 25 years and Manager of Max Arnold and Son Petroleum Company for 25 years. He was a member of Crittenden Drive Church of Christ where he served as an Elder for 35 years and a Deacon for 15 years. He served on the Russellville City Council for 25 years, was a member of the Electric Plant Board, served on the LEAD board, Russellville Arts Council, was past president of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, and was a KY Colonel.
Russell is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pam Young Jones; two sons, Brad Jones and wife Linda of Cottontown, Tenn. and Keith Jones of Russellville, Ky.; one daughter, Dede Jones Slagle and husband Greg of Nashville, Tenn.; one brother, Terry Jones of Covington, La.; two sisters, Pat Reynolds and husband John of Pendleton, Ind. and Jeanie Pelley of Henderson, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Russell Wayne Jones were conducted Saturday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. at Crittenden Drive Church of Christ with Harris Dockins and Dave Dockins officiating. Burial followed in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation began at Crittenden Drive Church of Christ Friday, Sept. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. until the service hour of 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are Cecilia Grey, Katelyn Berry, Kelly Jones, Colten Jones, Nathan Slagle, Will Slagle, and Russell Slagle.
Memorial donations may be made to The Turtle Fund at Crittenden Drive Church, in honor of Turtle Boyles, who was instrumental with the Youth Camp. PO Box 262, Russellville, KY 42276. Or to Russellville Christian School PO Box 262, Russellville, KY 42276. Envelopes will be available at the church.
