Robert Henry “Sonny” Newcomb, 81, of Trenton, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Hearthstone Place in Elkton.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at Latham Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Cummings, Rev. Jesse Brown, and John Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, March 29 from 5-8 p.m.
