John Giles, 84, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Christian Care Communities in Hopkinsville.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 23 at 12 p.m. at Gamble Funeral Home. Limited capacity due to COVID-19. Burial will follow in the Cave Springs Cemetery in Hopkinsville. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Monday, Aug. 23 from 10:30 a.m. until service time. This is a walk-through visitation only.
