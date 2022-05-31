Robert Joseph “Bobby Joe — R. J.” Stamps, age 87, of Auburn, Ky. passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Ky.
Bobby Joe was born in Logan County, Ky. on April 9, 1935, to the late Joseph Carl and Mildred (Evans) Stamps. He is a member of the Liberty Baptist Church, Bethany Baptist Church, and Guptons Grove Baptist Church. Bobby Joe retired from the Kentucky State Highway Department as an inspector, retired from the Warren County Water District as a inspector, and retired from McGhee Engineering as a inspector at age 81. Bobby Joe loved making walking sticks out of old split oak tobacco sticks. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janey Stamps.
He is survived by his two sons, Bro. Nick Stamps (Julia) of Russellville, Ky. and Pat Stamps of Smith Grove, Ky., and his four granddaughters, Juliana, Emily, Natalie, and Jaylene.
Funeral services for Bobby Joe — R.J. Stamps were conducted Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Nick Stamps, Bro. Gary Oberhausen, Bro. Bryan Jackson, and Bro. Kenny Chyle officiating. Burial followed in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation began Sunday, May 29 from 5-8 p.m. and Monday, May 30 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are Lindell Jenkins, Keith Blewett, Alan Woodward, Lloyd Kemp, Darren Cleary, Mike McGhee, Atley Mast, and Charles Rainwaters. Honorary pallbearers are Rick Druen, Danny Mast, Ben Stamps, Bryan Creek, B. C. Hall, Danny Adkinson, Larry Dismon, Tim Haley, and Keaton Jones.
The family ask that donations be made to the St. Judes Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
