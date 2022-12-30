Troy Lane Costellow, 74, of Chandlers Chapel, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his home.
Troy was born in Logan County on June 4, 1948, to the late Earl Leroy Costellow and Pearly Pauline “Polly” (Anderson) Costellow who survives.
Troy met his wife, Carol Ann Tapp,
at the United Methodist Student Center at Western Kentucky University. Following graduation, Troy served in
the U.S. Army in Vietnam for two years and then returned home, spending the rest of his life as a farmer. He was a Gideon, a member of Cave Mill Baptist Church, and faithfully served numerous churches and ministries throughout his life.
Troy is survived
by his wife of 52
years, Ann of Chandlers Chapel; three sons, Dan Costellow and wife, Jenny of Bowling Green, Mike Costellow and wife, Amanda of Bowling Green, and David Costellow and wife, Aundria of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.; a brother, Kenny Costellow and wife, Jane of Chandlers Chapel; and five grandchildren, Emmanuel, Ali,
Eli, Gavin and
Joseph Costellow.
Funeral services for Troy Costellow were conducted on Wednesday, Dec.
28, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Glenn Jenkins, Bro. Arno Kranz and Bro. Bryan Borth officiating. Burial followed in the Chandlers Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation began on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until funeral time at
11 a.m.
Pallbearers were Dan Costellow, Mike Costellow, David Costellow, Emmanuel Costellow, Eli Costellow, Ali Costellow, Gavin Costellow and Joseph Costellow.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Gideons, Russellville Camp in memory of Troy Costellow. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
