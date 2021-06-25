Bobby John Escue, the “Million Dollar Baby” and cherished superhero, age 3, of Russellville, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 25 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Imbrone officiating. Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, June 25 from 11 a.m. until service time.
