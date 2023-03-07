Linda S. Millet, age 71, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Ky.
She was born in St. Louis, Mo. on Aug. 21, 1951, to the late William Louis Jayne, Jr. and Marion Joyce (McMullin) Jayne Hardin. Linda was a member of Post Oak Baptist Church and retired from Emerson where she was a supervisor. Along with her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Terry Jayne.
Linda is survived by her husband of 29 years, Rodgie Millet; son, Rodgie Glen Millet (Allison) of Bowling Green; daughter, Gwen Clayborn (Bobby Ray) of Jamestown, Tenn.; two brothers, William Louis Jayne III (Susan) of Bowling Green, and Bruce Russell-Jayne (CeCe) of Carmel, Ind.; a sister, Lauri Warden (John) of Russellville, Ky.; a sister-in-law, Debra Jayne; six grandchildren, William Ross Millet, Owen Brown Millet, Cody Clayborn, Courtney Duncan, Angela Bailey, and Nicole Bailey, and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Linda S. Millet will be conducted Wednesday, March 8 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Nick Stamps officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 8 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Ben Jayne, Aiden Jayne, Brooks Warden, Troy Warden, Andrew Skinner, and Ross Millet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.