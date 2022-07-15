James Rickey Reding, 68, formerly of Auburn, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Whites Creek Wellness and Rehab Center in Whites Creek, Tenn.
Graveside services were held Thursday, July 14 at 12 p.m. in the Highland Cemetery. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
