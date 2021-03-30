Randall Lee Settle, 73, of Hopkinsville, formerly of Todd County, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Dale Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation began Saturday, March 27 from 5-7 p.m.
