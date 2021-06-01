James Lawrence Sweeney, 83, of the Rosewood Community in Muhlenberg County, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 31 at 1 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Evitts and Rev. John Ford officiating. Burial followed in the Greenbriar School House Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, May 31 from 11 a.m. until time of service.
