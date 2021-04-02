Ernestine (Woodward) Hughes, age 100, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Christian Health Care in Bowling Green, Ky.
Mrs. Hughes was born in Logan County, Ky. on Jan. 7, 1921, to the late Wrennie Weaver and Amanda Marie (Clay) Woodward. She was a 1937 graduate of Auburn High School, in her younger years worked at the Hosiery Mill in Auburn, was a farmer, and a member of New Friendship Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hughes is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Hughes; son, James Ralph Hughes; three brothers, Chester Woodward, Joe Woodward, and Tom Woodward, and two sisters, Alva Clay Woodward and Mattie Lovan. She is is survived by her three sons, Shelby Hughes (Pat) of Auburn, Jimmy Hughes of Auburn, and Tim Hughes (Lori) of Frankfort; her sister, Ruth Orndorff of Russellville; two grandchildren, Travis Hughes (Robin) and Jennifer Hughes, and three great-grandchildren, Robert Lane Lawson, Dalton Wren Lawson and Shelby James “S.J.” Hughes.
Funeral services for Ernestine Hughes will be conducted Friday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at the New Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Barry Raley officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Thursday, April 1 at the New Friendship Baptist Church from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, April 2 from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Tony Woodward, Travis Hughes, John H. Orndorff, Donald Logan, Bryan Lovan, and Jeff Fowler.
The family asks that donations be made to the New Friendship Baptist Church or Gideons. Envelopes will be available at the Church.
