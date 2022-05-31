Marty Ray Goley, age 59, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Veterans Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
Marty was born in Logan County, Ky. on June 7, 1962, to the late Kenneth Rhea and Lottie Marie (Yates) Goley. He was a member of the Living Word Church in Adairville, a 14 year veteran of the United States Air Force having served in Desert Storm, and worked in construction and woodworking.
Marty is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lana Goley; two daughters, Christie Day (Kenneth) of Georgetown, Ky. and Megan Gatlin (Levi) of Guthrie, Okla.; three sisters, Adele Page (Tommy) of Summersville, S.C., Martha Russell (David) of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Beverly Nicholson (Tim) of Greenbrier, Tenn., and four grandchildren, Sophie Gatlin, Oliver Gatlin, Jackson Day, and Dalton Day.
Graveside services for Marty Goley will be conducted Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. at the Kentucky Veterans West Cemetery in Hopkinsville with Bro. Greg Scott officiating. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
