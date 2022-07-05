Carol Sanders Howard, 74, of Russellville, passed away June 28, 2022, in the Medical Center of Bowling Green.
Graveside services were held Friday, July 1 at 1:15 p.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery with Bro. Winston Roberts officiating. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel are in charge of arrangements.
