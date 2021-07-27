Clark Washington Shemwell, 92, of Sharon Grove, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 22 at 1 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Wilhite officiating. Burial followed in the Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, July 21 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, July 22 from 12 p.m. until service time.
