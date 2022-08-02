Jason Howard Brown, 46, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Kenny Chyle officiating. Visitation began Sunday, July 31 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the chapel of Auburn Funeral.
