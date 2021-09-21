Gary Richard Thomas, age 75, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home.
Gary was born Feb. 19, 1946, in Logan County, Ky. to the late Herbert Thomas and late Lena Catherine (Taylor) Thomas. Gary is a member of Duncan’s Chapel United Methodist Church, owner and operator of Thomas Construction, and loved playing the guitar.
Gary is preceded in death by brothers, Larry Thomas, Alvin Thomas, Jerry Thomas, and Donald Thomas and sisters, Elizabeth Thomas, Dorothy Coleman, and Helen Hanson.
Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Thomas of Russellville, Ky.; son, Gary Tonka of Shepherdsville, Ky.; daughter, Tonya Poole and husband Terry of Adairville, Ky.; brothers, Murrell Thomas and wife Gloria of Russellville, Ky., Shirley Thomas of Russellville, Ky., Herbert Thomas and wife Lynne of Auburn, Ky., and Wendell Thomas of Russellville, Ky.; sisters, Kathy Beasley and husband Bob of Auburn, Ky. and Nancy Vick of Russellville, Ky.; four grandchildren, Aaron Logan, Stacey Thomas, Joseph Jones, and Dakota Thomas, and two great-grandchildren, Case Logan and Colt Logan.
Funeral services for Gary Thomas were conducted Monday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Travis Bryant officiating. Burial followed in the Duncan’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Sunday, Sept. 19 from 5-8 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 20 from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour at 5 p.m.
Pallbearers are Rocky Thomas, Randy Vick, Terry Thomas, Corey Thomas, Michael Thomas, Jamie McCormick, and Pete Coleman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
