James “Jimmy” Wright, 88, of Lucas, Texas, formerly of the Claymour Community in Kentucky, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Garnet Hill Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Nursing Home in Wylie, Texas.
Funeral services
will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at 2 p.m.
in the Rose Chapel
of the Todd County Funeral Home with Father Frank Ruff officiating. Burial will follow at the Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Sunday from 12 p.m. until time of service.
