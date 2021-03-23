Mary Jo Dew, age 98, of Atlanta, Ga., formerly of Russellville, Ky., passed away on March 19, 2021, at her home.
Mary Jo was born on Feb. 1, 1923, in Ballard County, Ky. to the late Vera Mae Moss Gilliam and the late Joe Heber Gilliam. The family moved to Russellville in 1930. She began working at Southern Deposit Bank in 1941 and worked there for the next 50 years, eventually becoming head teller and an assistant vice president. She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Gorrell Dew, and her brothers, Paul Gilliam and Ralph Gilliam.
Mary Jo is survived by her son, Kevin Dew (Hal Platt) of Atlanta, Ga.; her sister, Dorothy Riley of Atlanta, Ga.; her sister-in-law, Charlyne Gilliam of Goodlettsville, Tenn., and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Young Funeral home Russellville Chapel followed by a graveside service in Maple Grove Cemetery with the Reverend Michael Romans officiating. Once restrictions are lifted on gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held in Atlanta, Ga.
Memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Temple, 395 S. Main Street, Russellville, KY.
