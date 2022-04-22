Mary Ruth Bilbrey, 84, of Auburn, a faithful Christian who devoted her life to caring for her family, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Mary Ruth was born June 16, 1937, to Arnel and Ruby Gore Bilbrey and attended Chandlers School. She worked at the Auburn Hosiery Mill and Hancock’s store in Russellville. She was a member of the Auburn Church of Christ.
Mary Ruth never married, but she adored her nieces and nephews and spent many years providing care for them. As her parents aged, she cared for both of them at home until they passed away.
Aside from her parents, Mary Ruth was also preceded in death by a brother, Carlos Bilbrey of Chandlers. She is survived by two sisters, JoAnn (Charles) Belcher of Auburn and Elizabeth (John Henry) Morgan of Russellville, as well as six nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, April 20 at 2 p.m. at Berea Cemetery in Adairville. Online condolences and more can be made at kirbyfuneralservices.com.
