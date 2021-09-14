Jennifer Louise Floyd, 44, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Cummings officiating. Burial followed in the Macedonia Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation began at the funeral home Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 12 after 11 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.