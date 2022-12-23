John Thomas Crawford, 58, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at his home.
He was the son of the late Johnie (J.C.) Clint Crawford. He loved his truck & motorcycles, farming, and guns.
He is survived by his mother, Flossie Jean (Evans) Crawford; wife, Janet Elaine Crawford of Auburn, Ky.; son, John Evan Crawford (Taylor) of Auburn, Ky.; daughters, Jessie Lee Cooper (Cory) of Bowling Green, Ky. and Hannah Alyssa Crawford of Louisville, Ky.; step-son, Conner Cash (Kim) of Auburn, Ky.; granddaughter, Ava Cash of Auburn, Ky., and many friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with Brother Nick Stamps officiating. Burial will follow in Bucksville Cemetery. Visitation will begin Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.
Online condolences and more can be made at Kirby Funeral Services .com. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.