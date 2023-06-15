William M. Kemper, Sr., 79, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on June 9, 2023.
Mr. Kemper was born on July 8, 1943, to the late John Thomas Kemper, Sr. and Isabelle Kemper. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Llewellyn (Susie) and daughter, Dr. Loretta Beth Kemper. Mr. Kemper was retired from DuPont after 35 years and was a farmer.
Mr. Kemper loved to travel with his wife, especially out west and to Nova Scotia. He also enjoyed his many “day trips” with his son.
Surviving Mr. Kemper are his son, William M. Kemper, Jr. of Russellville, Ky.; sister, Barbara Ferguson of McKenzie, Tenn.; brother, John Thomas Kemper, Jr. (Judi) of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; sister-in-law, Loretta Buchanan of Newland, N.C.; sister-in-law, Martha Tugman (Frank) of Deep Gap, N.C., and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, June 14 at 1 p.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of Robertson County Funeral Home in Springfield, Tenn. with Bro. Jon Briggs officiating. Burial followed in Luton’s Chapel Cemetery in Goodlettsville, Tenn. with Mike Ferguson, David Ferguson, Richard Honeycutt, Chris White, Daniel Arocho, and John Thomas Kemper, III serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be John Brooks. The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 13 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 14 from 11 a.m. until the time of service. The family wanted to let everyone know that they are happy with casual attire.
If so desired, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Luton’s Chapel Cemetery Fund. All donations can be sent c/o Robertson County Funeral Home.
